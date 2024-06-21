National

India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review

Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson stated that the claims made by Farcis are false and that his journalist permit is currently under review.

Pic: Pulitzer Centre
India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis Photo: Pic: Pulitzer Centre
info_icon

A day after French journalist Sebastien Farcis claimed that he was "forced to leave the country" after his work permit was denied, India has rebuked these allegations.

Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson stated that the claims made by Farcis are false and that his journalist permit is currently under review.

"Sebastien Farcis is an OCI card holder. If you are an OCI card holder, you need permission or a work permit to carry on your journalistic activities. He applied in May of 2024 and his application is still under consideration," stated Jaiswal.

"The question of his leaving the country is a decision for him to take. If he has taken it, that's fine. But, his work permit application is still under consideration. He had reapplied it here in May of 2024," the MEA spokesperson added further.

On June 20, the French journalist took to social media platform and alleged that his permit had been denied by the Ministry of Home Affairs and that he had been forced to leave the country after working as a correspondent for South Asia for the past 13 years.

“Three months ago, on 7th March, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) denied the renewal of my journalist permit, preventing me from practising my profession and depriving me of all my income. No reason has been provided to justify this work ban, despite formal and repeated requests made to the MHA. I have tried to appeal also, but to no avail so far,” stated Farcis on X.

Sebastian Farcis - null
After Vanessa Dougnac, Another French Journalist 'Forced' To Leave India | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Farcis was the second French journalist that was allegedly "forced to leave India". The first instance was reported in February 2024 when Journalist Vanessa Dougnac alleged that her OCI card has been cancelled by the Home Affairs Ministry for "creating a biased negative perception" of India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  2. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  3. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  4. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Poland 1-1 Austria in Euro 2024; Lewis Hamilton Fastest In Spanish Grand Prix FP2
  2. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Live Updates: Collapse Alert! England Lose Buttler As Chasing Woes Mount
  3. T20 WC 2024: What Turned Afghanistan Players Into Chefs? - Unavailability Of 'Halal Food'
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch
  5. Malik Monk Returns To Sacramento Kings On 4-Year Contract - Report
World News
  1. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  2. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
  3. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
  4. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
  5. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'