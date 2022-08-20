India Delivers Fresh Batch Of Medical Aid To Afghanistan

India on Saturday supplied a fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance.

The consignments of medical aid were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul.

"Today, India supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches.

The supplies included essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, and 5,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization(WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said.