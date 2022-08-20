Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Delivers Fresh Batch Of Medical Aid To Afghanistan

India has delivered a fresh batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan as a part of its humanitarian assistance.

Medical supplies being airlifted. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 11:06 pm

India on Saturday supplied a fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance.

 The consignments of medical aid were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul. 

"Today, India supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches.

Related stories

Afghanistan: Taliban Completes One Year In Power Amid International Isolation, Governance Troubles

Bangladesh Sends Second Consignment Of Essential Medical Aid To India

 The supplies included essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, and 5,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

 "These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization(WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said. 

Tags

National India Afghanistan Medical Assistance Ministry Of External Affairs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone: Grateful That Bollywood Accepted Me With Open Arms

Sunny Leone: Grateful That Bollywood Accepted Me With Open Arms

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments