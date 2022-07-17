India Crosses 200-Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Mark, PM Modi Calls Vaccination Drive 'Unparalleled'

In a major milestone in Covid-19 vaccination drive, India on Sunday crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country.

India's 98 per cent adult population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while 90 per cent people have been fully vaccinated, according to Union Health Ministry.

The official data showed that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for the age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose. Eighty one per cent of those aged 12-14 have taken the first dose while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Lauding the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has strengthened the fight against COVID-19 and was "unparalleled" in its scale and speed.

He said on Twitter, "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19.

"Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination."

Congratulating Indians on the achievement, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, congratulated India for administering over two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"This is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against severe disease and death for all variants. We must continue our efforts to ensure everyone everywhere benefits from these life-saving vaccines. Let us not forget that the pandemic is still around even after taking the vaccine we must remember to take all precautionary measures to curtail the virus spread," she said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 71 per cent of the vaccination has taken place in Covid vaccination centres located in rural areas and 29 per cent in urban areas.

Also, 48.9 per cent of the total doses were administered to men while 51.5 per cent were given to women. According to the data, 0.02 per cent of total vaccine doses administered were given to 'Others'.

In Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Telangana and Goa, 100 per cent of the 12+ age group eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The top five states where highest number of doses have been administered are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal

(14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911).

A total of 5,63,67,888 precaution doses have been administered to all eligible population.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year and 150 crore on January 7 this year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for the 60+ and 45+ age groups with comorbidities.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

(With PTI inputs)