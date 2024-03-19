National

India Committed To Combating Piracy, Terrorism In Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi

"India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," PM Modi added.

March 19, 2024
PM Modi asserts that India is committed to combating terrorism in Indian Ocean Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens."

In his reply, Modi said he appreciates the message.

"We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," he added.

