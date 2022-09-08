Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
India Becoming World's 5th Largest Economy No Ordinary Achievement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:17 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement.

"We need to maintain this enthusiasm," Modi said while virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organized in the Olpad area of Gujarat's Surat city.

"Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us the confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," the prime minister said.

Referring to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Modi said, "As many as three crore houses were built by the government across the country for the poor during the last eight years. Of these, nearly 10 lakh houses were constructed in Gujarat alone."

(Inputs from PTI)

