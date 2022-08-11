Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

In Veiled Attack At Nitish, Union Minister Shares Video Showing Dog Fighting 2 Lions

The video uploaded by the senior BJP leader is seen as a veiled dig at Kumar, who broke alliance with the saffron party and formed the government on Wednesday by stitching an alliance his former rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:31 pm

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the NDA government needs to "worry" about the next Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday tweeted a video showing a dog trying to fight two lions and captioned it "Challenge 2024".

The video uploaded by the senior BJP leader is seen as a veiled dig at Kumar, who broke alliance with the saffron party and formed the government on Wednesday by stitching an alliance his former rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

While political analysts potentially have pitted him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) head has clarified that he is not eyeing the prime ministerial race.

Related stories

'Mandal Versus Kamandal' Politics To Play Out In Big Way In Bihar After Nitish's Switch: Political Analysts

Nitish Wanted To Become Vice President, Got Angry When BJP Refused: Sushil Modi

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM, Tejashwi As His Deputy

However, he said, "They (NDA leaders) should remember that 2014 (when the BJP stormed to power at the Centre) is past. They need to worry about 2024." Singh, the senior BJP leader, also retweeted several posts showing crimes taking place in Bihar and said, "The RJD's plan to loot Bihar has begun."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Veiled Attack Nitish Union Minister Shares Video Showing Dog Fighting Lions Rashtriya Janata Dal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals