In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India

A worker waters the grass amid smoggy conditions near India Gate in New Delhi.
Motorists drive amidst a dense layer of smog as the air quality index indicates 'severe' category early morning in New Delhi.
Vehicles move on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid low visibility due to fog, in Gurugram. Air quality also continues to remain very poor in many parts of Haryana.
Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Agra National Highway amid fog, in Mathura.
Commuters amid dense smog, in Amritsar.
Tourists visit Taj Mahal amid heavy fog, in Agra.
Commuters amid fog, in New Delhi.
Commuters cross railway tracks amid fog, in Gurugram.
Vehicles ply on the road amid fog at Vikas Marg, in New Delhi.
Black kites fly amid fog at Red Fort, in New Delhi.