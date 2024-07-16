National

In Photos: The Ghost Villages Of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's villages face desolation as climate change disrupts farming, depletes water sources, and rising temperatures lead to melting of glaciers. This has forced mass migration, turning once-thriving communities into ghost towns."

Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

River bed visible due to the river being dried.

2/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Prema Devi (78) showing the abandoned house of their neighbour who had migrated Chandola Rain village in Pauri.

3/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Remains and after effects of forest fire in the forests of Pauri.

4/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Remains and after effects of forest fire in the forests of Pauri.

5/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Abandoned Dhanak village in Pauri.

6/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Sashi Prabha Chandola (73) showing the abandoned house of their neighbour who had migrated Chandola Rain village in Pauri.

7/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Deepak Nautiyal at his withered kiwi farm due to lack of timely rains near Pauri.

8/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Dr Manish Mehta, a young scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun.

9/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Harish (75) and Belswari (72) of Kati village where most of the people have migrated, in Pauri.

10/10
Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Prema Devi (78) walks past an abandoned house of their neighbour who had migrated from Pauri's Chandola Rain village.

