In Photos: The Ghost Villages Of Uttarakhand

River bed visible due to the river being dried.
Prema Devi (78) showing the abandoned house of their neighbour who had migrated Chandola Rain village in Pauri.
Remains and after effects of forest fire in the forests of Pauri.
Abandoned Dhanak village in Pauri.
Sashi Prabha Chandola (73) showing the abandoned house of their neighbour who had migrated Chandola Rain village in Pauri.
Deepak Nautiyal at his withered kiwi farm due to lack of timely rains near Pauri.
Dr Manish Mehta, a young scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun.
Harish (75) and Belswari (72) of Kati village where most of the people have migrated, in Pauri.
