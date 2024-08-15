In Photos: Glimpses Of 78th Independence Day Celebrations By State Heads

A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets children at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Agartala.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Guwahati.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoists the national flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Dehradun.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Ranchi.
Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during hoisting of the National flag on the 78th Independence day at the state secretariat, in Chennai.