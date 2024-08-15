National

In Photos: Glimpses Of 78th Independence Day Celebrations By State Heads

From commoners to the State heads, India on Thursday celebrated its 78th Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas. The government of India announced Viksit Bharat or Developed India as the theme for this year as it symbolizes the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Photo: PTI/S Irfan

A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

1/10
78th Independence Day celebration in Delhi
78th Independence Day celebration in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.

2/10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets children at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.

3/10
Independence Day celebration in Agartala
Independence Day celebration in Agartala Photo: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Agartala.

4/10
Independence Day celebration in Guwahati
Independence Day celebration in Guwahati Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Guwahati.

5/10
Independence Day Celebration in Delhi
Independence Day Celebration in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

6/10
Independence Day celebration in Patna
Independence Day celebration in Patna Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna.

7/10
Independence Day celebration in Dehradun
Independence Day celebration in Dehradun Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoists the national flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Dehradun.

8/10
Independence Day celebration in Ranchi
Independence Day celebration in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Ranchi.

9/10
I-Day celebrations in Delhi
I-Day celebrations in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/10
Independence Day in Chennai
Independence Day in Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during hoisting of the National flag on the 78th Independence day at the state secretariat, in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: South Africa Win Toss And Opt To Bat
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Real Betis Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 On TV And Online
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  4. English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  5. La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of Matchday 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
  2. 'Baam And Ram': CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Left, BJP Over RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  3. 'Pivotal Moment': Doctors' Body FORDA Resumes Strike 2 Days After Calling It Off
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of 78th Independence Day Celebrations By State Heads
  5. “An Artist has no Caste": Chinki Sinha in conversation with Madhubani artist Shanti Devi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  2. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  3. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  4. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  5. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
World News
  1. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  2. UN's 1st Fact-Finding Mission To Bangladesh Since 1971 To Probe Killings Of Protesters
  3. Bangladesh Protest: Khaleda Zia's BNP Seeks Arrest And Trial Of Sheikh Hasina Due To Violence In Country
  4. As Gaza Death Toll Passes 40,000, Corpses Are Buried In Yards, Streets, Tiered Graves
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign