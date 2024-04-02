National

In Last Few Years, Jail Has Become Rule, Bail Exception: Congress

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam' after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manish Tewari
info_icon

As AAP leader Sanjay Singh got bail after being in jail for six months in a money laundering case, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said in the last few years jail has become the rule and bail an exception.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam' after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

Responding to a question on Singh getting bail from the top court, Tewari said it is good that the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP had received bail after being in jail for months.

Advertisement

"We have always believed in what Justice Krishna Iyer had said in 1974, that 'bail should be the rule and jail the exception'. The criminal law should be run on this principle. 

"It is unfortunate that in the last few years it has been reversed and jail has become the rule and bail has become the exception," Tewari told reporters.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh