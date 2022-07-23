Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
In farewell Speech, President Ram Nath Kovind Asks Parties To Rise Above Partisan Politics In National Interest

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of the people.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind (left) with NDAs Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu Getty

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 6:45 pm

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament's Central Hall, Kovind emphasized the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition's protests over a number of issues. 

Kovind said he always considered himself a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament. 

They may have differences at times as any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the ceremony to bid farewell to the outgoing President whose term ends on Sunday.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post. 

Kovind congratulated Murmu and said the country will benefit from her guidance.

He said he will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving him the opportunity to serve as President.

(Inputs from PTI)

