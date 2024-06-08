National

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala On June 8

According the latest IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching upto 40 kmph is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram district.

IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala. |
info_icon

With Southwest Monsoon continuing to dump rains in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy downpour and gusty winds in various places across the state on Saturday.

According the latest IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching upto 40 kmph is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, it said.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall at one or two places in all other districts of the southern state.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 25 CM on Saturday morning, district authorities said.

The shutters may be further raised in the coming hours and those living in the area should exercise caution, they added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested In UP Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks On Modi, Yogi
  2. Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Results Of Over 1,500 Students Who Got Grace Marks In NEET UG 2024
  3. Bodies Of All 4 Students Who Drowned In Russian River Recovered, Being Flown To India
  4. IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala On June 8
  5. LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Suffers ‘Weird Cramp’ During Edinburgh Leg Of Eras Tour
  2. Rakul Preet Singh Plays A 'Headstrong, Confident Girl’ In Kamal Haasan-Starrer ‘Indian 2’
  3. Kareena Kapoor Poses With 'Soul Sister' Malaika Arora During Girls' Night With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora
  4. Amitabh Bachchan To Make A Special Appearance In Gujarati Film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'
  5. Amitabh Bachchan To Collaborate With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peek Into The Untitled Project
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Hits Hasaranga For Three Sixes In Game-Changing Over - Watch
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: True Game-Changers Score Over 2 Runs Per Ball, Opines Sidhu
  3. French Open Final: Alexander Zverev Happy With Tough Path To Roland Garros Title Round
  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  2. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  3. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
  4. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  5. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony