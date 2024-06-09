National

IMD Issues Orange Alert In Two Districts In Kerala

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

File Photo
several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rainfall due to the Southwest monsoon | File Photo
info_icon

As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rainfall due to the Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an 'orange alert' in two districts of the state for the day.

The IMD issued an orange alert in the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in 10 other districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), meanwhile, said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur at one or two places in Kollam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and light rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. IMD Issues Orange Alert In Two Districts In Kerala
  3. Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List
  4. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  5. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win