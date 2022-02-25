Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine

India Medical Association (IMA) also sought financial assistance and a dedicated helpdesk for medical students as most of them are unable to afford the escalated costs of air travel amid Russian invasion.

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine
Indian Medical Association (IMA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:04 pm

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring back young medical students stranded in Ukraine on priority, saying most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel following a Russian military offensive.

The doctors' body urged Modi to help them financially and also create a dedicated helpdesk for medical students.

"As you are aware that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival," the IMA said in a letter to Modi.

Their parents here are anxious and worried about their safety and well-being, it said.

Related stories

Ukraine Invasion: What To Know As Russian Troops Sweep In

"The IMA is well aware of the various efforts taken by our Union Government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible. We request further to the government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out," the IMA stated.

Tags

National IMA Indian Medical Association (IMA) PM Modi Ukraine Medical Students Doctors Russia-Ukraine Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BJP’s Ouster In Uttar Pradesh Our Main Goal: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

BJP’s Ouster In Uttar Pradesh Our Main Goal: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

Kin Of 420 COVID Deceased Given Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia Each: Mizoram CM

India Records 302 Fresh COVID-19 Fatalities

Aradhana Mishra Aspires To Retain Rampur Khas In UP On Her Father’s Fame

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andamans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive