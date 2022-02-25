Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier

The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency.

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier
IIT Delhi launches wearable air purifier verified by national and international labs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:45 pm

An IIT Delhi start-up has launched the "world's smallest” wearable air purifier, claiming it is as effective as an N95 face mask. According to the start-up, Nanoclean Global, Naso95 is an N95-grade nasal filter. It sticks to the user's nasal orifice and prevents bacteria, viral infection and pollen and air pollution.

It said the wearable air purifier, which comes in four different sizes, gives better protection than a generic facemask or a loosely fitted face mask. The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency. The product can also be used by children as they are more vulnerable to air borne infections and air pollution, a statement said.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said the product can be of great benefit to society and should be used by all age groups. He also said the Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, would like to support the start-up to take the product to the masses.

Related stories

Nurturing The Innovative Social Impact Startups In Asia

Digital Healthcare Startup MediBuddy Raises $125 Million In Series C Funding

AI-Enabled Instahyre Is Helping Fortune 100 Companies And Unicorn Startups To Up Their Recruitment Game

Former AIIMS Director M C Mishra said air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the problem of respiratory illnesses in metro cities. During the pandemic, the product can specially come in handy at places where one has to pull down a mask for the purpose of identification such as airports, security checks etc, he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National IITs Delhi Air Purifier Startups Startup / Start-Up Startups In India Start Ups, Entrepreneurs, Business Air Pollution New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

BSES Yamuna Sets Up Its First EV Charging Station In Mayur Vihar

Offices In Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan Asked To Shift By June-End For Central Vista Revamp

Delhi: Omicron Found In 80 Pc Of Samples Taken From Deceased Patients Till Feb 22

Second-Hand Markets In Adjoining States, Lack Of Parking Spaces Behind Delhi Vehicle Thefts: Police

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs