IHCL, Tata Strive, ANIIDCO Launch Hospitality Training Programme in Andamans

The initiative aims to enhance employability, improve service standards and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for island youth and hospitality professionals while supporting the growth of the tourism sector in the union territory.
As part of the partnership, a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme will be rolled out to certify and upskill 250 hospitality personnel working in hotels, resorts, restaurants and other tourism establishments. The programme will be conducted across Sri Vijaya Puram, Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep.
The training will cover front office management, food & beverage service, housekeeping, kitchen operations, multi-cuisine cooking, bakery and guest house operations.
Senior Vice President Operations (East and North East), IHCL, K Mohanchandran on Thursday said that with India's hospitality sector witnessing sustained growth, structured vocational training has become a national priority. He said the collaboration with Tata Strive and ANIIDCO would improve employability, promote service excellence and strengthen the tourism ecosystem of the islands.
Under the partnership, Tata Strive will be responsible for training delivery, assessment and certification, while IHCL will provide industry expertise and operational support through its hospitality network in the islands.
Chief Operating Officer of Tata Strive Ameya Vanjari said the collaboration would create pathways to sustainable livelihoods through industry-aligned skill development and enhance employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.
Managing Director of ANIIDCO, Chanchal Yadav, said tourism remains a key pillar of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' economy and that developing a skilled workforce is essential for sustaining the sector's long-term growth. She said the initiative would strengthen professional capabilities across the islands and support the future expansion of tourism.