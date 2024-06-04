IAF’s Sukhoi Fighter Jet Crashes In Nashik’s Shirasgaon

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in Nashik’s Shirasgaon village on Tuesday. Reports said two people have suffered injuries in the incident.
The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, PTI reported. It is being said that pilot and co-pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.
Reports said the fighter jet was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.
The rescue efforts are currently underway.
The news agency ANI quoting Defence officials, stated, "Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed in Nasik district of Maharashtra today. The aircraft was with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for overhauling. Both the pilots of the aircraft managed to eject and are safe. More details awaited."
Both the pilots ejected safely and have suffered minor injuries. They have been shifted to the HAL hospital.
It is said after the jet crashed the aircraft caught fire which was doused. The parts of the plane are now spread in a 500 metre radius, it mentioned.
The teams of Indian Air Force, HAL security and HAL technical unit visited the spot.