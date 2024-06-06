National

Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage

The black wagon, a Kia Carens, flipped multiple times before making impact onto the road, after it hit the white Toyota Innova Hycross.

X/@jsuryareddy
Screengrab from the footage of the incident. Photo: X/@jsuryareddy
info_icon

A shocking footage of an accident, from the roads of Hyderabad, between two cars at a busy intersection went viral on social media. The video shows a collision between a speeding black wagon which is trying to jump a red light and a white Toyota minivan.

The black wagon, a Kia Carens, flipped multiple times before making impact onto the road after it hit the white Toyota Innova Hycross.

The accident reportedly took place near the Secunderabad Club on Wednesday, Telangana Today reported.

WATCH:

The 41 second-long clip showed Kia Carens -- coming from Karkhana towards Jubilee Hills Bus Station -- approaching the traffic light, trying to jump the red signal. However at the intersection, it makes contact with the Innova, which ultimately leads to the driver losing control of the wagon.

A traffic police constable and locals were seen rushing towards the Kia Carens to lend help, attempting to speak to the injured driver and passengers stuck inside.

Later, the locals managed to pull them out safely from the wagon. Reportedly the driver and the passenger were minorly wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Monday, a car accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city killed three persons including the 72-year-old driver and injured six others.

The incident took place at Cyber Chowk when a Hyundai Santro, driven by the elderly man, collided into four bikes before crashing into a parked vehicle. The car flipped onto its right side after the impact.

Tags

