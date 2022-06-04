Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hyderabad Rape Case: NCPCR Questions City Police Over 3-day Delay In Filing FIR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought the registration of an FIR against a city pub for allowing entry to minors.

Hyderabad Rape Case: NCPCR Questions City Police Over 3-day Delay In Filing FIR
Hyderabad Police.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 2:25 pm

The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an explanation from the Hyderabad police over the delay in the registration of an FIR in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in the city.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought the registration of an FIR against a city pub for allowing entry to minors.

The girl had attended a daytime party at the pub before she was raped by five people, including three juveniles, on May 28.

"The Commission has observed that since the incident allegedly/reportedly took place on 28.05.2022 (Saturday), the FIR in the said incident has been lodged on 31.05.2022, i.e. after three days of the incident. The delay in registering the FIR in the matter is a matter of concern. Reasons thereof may be furnished and action against the concerned errant official should also be taken and appraised to the Commission," the NCPCR said in a letter to the Hyderabad police on Friday.

Related stories

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Elevating Archbishop Of Hyderabad To Cardinal Rank, A Great Honour: Bishops

Minor Girl Gang Raped In Assam, Two Nabbed

The Commission also asked the police to ensure that the victim's identity is not revealed during the investigation.

According to police, the girl's father lodged a complaint on May 31 stating that she might have been molested but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock.

The NCPCR further said that a pub allowing entry to minors is also a matter of serious concern.

"Therefore, the Commission is of the view that an FIR should also be lodged against the said pub authorities and action taken thereof be informed," it said.

It also asked the police to furnish a detailed case report within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter including age proof of minor victims, true and legible copy of FIR, copy of statements of the victim, copy of charge sheet, present status of investigation and action taken against the accused.

An 18-year-old accused was arrested in the case on Friday, the police said, adding that prima facie, they have evidence against three juveniles and another 18-year-old. 

Tags

National Hyderabad Rape Case Hyderabad Rape Case National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Minor Girl Raped Sexual Assault On Minor Girls Child Rights Child Rape
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work