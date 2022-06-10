Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hyderabad: Protests Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad Held

The protesters demanded the arrest of Sharma, and expelled Delhi BJP's media unit Naveen Jindal, and sought strict punishment of the two. As a large number of protesters gathered on the road at Mehdipatnam, the police intervened and dispersed them.

Hyderabad: Protests Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad Held
The protesters were seen also holding placards that read "Arrest Nupur Sharma." (suspended BJP spokesperson).  PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:21 pm

Protests were held at different places here over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries with demonstrators demanding their arrest.

Also, slogans were raised and rallies taken out in some areas of the city, police said. The protesters were seen also holding placards that read "Arrest Nupur Sharma." (suspended BJP spokesperson). 

The protesters demanded the arrest of Sharma, and expelled Delhi BJP's media unit Naveen Jindal, and sought strict punishment of the two. As a large number of protesters gathered on the road at Mehdipatnam, the police intervened and dispersed them.

Related stories

Miscreants Hang Effigy Of Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma In Belagavi

A senior police official told PTI the protests were held peacefully. Senior police officials supervised the security arrangements at different places, including Charminar.

The Cyber Crime Police here has already registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks during a television news debate.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Hyderabad Protests Over Remarks Prophet Mohammad Protesters Gathered BJP Functionaries With Demonstrators Demanding Arrest
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore