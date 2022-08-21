Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Humid Morning In Delhi, Rain Likely During Day

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers during the day.

Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Light Rain in Delhi PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 11:23 am

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said.

Related stories

Opposition Urges Maharashtra Government To Declare Wet Drought To Address Crop Damage Due To Excess Rainfall

Odisha Stares At 'Medium Flood' In Mahanadi Amid Depression-Induced Rainfall

Heavy Rainfall Alert For Several Chhattisgarh Districts Tomorrow

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Light Rainfall National Capital Delhi Minimum Temperature India Meteorological Department (IMD) Air Quality Index (AQI) System Of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?