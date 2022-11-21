Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HP Polls: BJP Files Complaint Against Cong Workers Camping Outside EVM Strong Rooms

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms and could tamper with the machines.

MCD elections 2022
MCD elections 2022 Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 4:52 pm

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms and could tamper with the machines.

Co-convener of the BJP election cell Dinesh Chouhan said his party candidates from various assembly constituencies have informed that Congress workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, where EVMs are kept, at several places and have been freely moving inside the campus.

They are not maintaining the required distance. This amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct, he alleged in the complaint and specifically cited the case of strong rooms in Nahan. 

"The Congress is making an attempt to take advantage on the pretext of guarding EVMs and the threat of EVMs safety and sanctity being compromised looms large,'' he said. 

He requested the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the guidelines of the poll panel are followed strictly. 

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the counting of votes is on December 8.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Campaigning For Delhi MCD Elections In Full Swing

Gujarat Elections: ‘Ensure BJP Wins In Every Polling Booth, Will You Do It For Me?’ PM Modi Appeals To Voters

Tags

National BJP's Himachal Pradesh Threat Of EVMs Safety Chief Electoral Officer Himachal Pradesh Dinesh Chouhan Nahan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released