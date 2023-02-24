Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

House Boats To Soon Run In Lakes Of Himachal: Tourism Department

Home National

House Boats To Soon Run In Lakes Of Himachal: Tourism Department

The tourism department is working on a new scheme under which the department will soon run houseboats and high-end cruises in Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam.

Srinagar Houseboat Festival
House boats will soon become a tourist attraction in Himachal Pradesh Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 5:52 pm

House boats will soon become a tourist attraction in Himachal Pradesh with the state government deciding to introduce them in the dams and lakes, officials said. A decision in this regard has been taken and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the tourism department to do the needful, a spokesperson of the state government said on Friday.

Sukhu has asked the officers to prepare a new policy to promote Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam from a tourism point of view. The tourism department is working on a new scheme under which the department will soon run houseboats and high-end cruises in Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam.

Instructions have been issued to the officers to prepare the draft rule of the policy. Before preparing the draft, the officials have been asked to study it thoroughly. 

Related stories

Cairo’s Famous Nile River Houseboats To Be Removed Soon

In God's Own Country, It's Reboot Time For Tourism Sector In Kerala

And Quiet Flows The Ganges... No Divine Blessing For Devbhoomi As Tourism Suffers

The government is making preparations to promote tourism along with power generation by these major dams of Himachal. This effort of the government and the tourism department will be full of thrill for the people of Himachal as well as for the tourists visiting here.

Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar said that following orders from the Chief Minister, preparations are being made to run houseboats and cruises in Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam. The officers of the Tourism department have been instructed to prepare a draft policy, he said.

Tags

National House Boats Run In Lakes Himachal Tourism Department Cruises New Scheme Chamera Pong Bhakra Koldam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion