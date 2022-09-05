Delhi reeled under hot and humid weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity levels oscillated between 42 percent and 77 percent.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunday's maximum temperature had settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

