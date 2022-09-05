Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hot, Humid Weather In Delhi; Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.1 Degree C

Delhi reeled under hot and humid weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Delhi weather update, 22nd March 2022.(Representational image)
Delhi weather update, 22nd March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 9:59 pm

Delhi reeled under hot and humid weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity levels oscillated between 42 percent and 77 percent.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunday's maximum temperature had settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature New Delhi Relative Humidity Humid Weather In Delhi Maximum Temp Settles At 37.1 Degree C
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro