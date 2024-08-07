'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath

Bangladesh protests: What all did Yogi say?

Commenting on the politically tense situation in the neighbouring country over an anti-government protest followed by the resignation of former PM Sheikh Hasina, Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there."