'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath

During the second day of his Ayodhya visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Hindus are being selectively targeted in Bangladesh as the country is embroiled in uncertainty and anarchy over the widespread protest concerning several political issues. The chief minister also called for unity to fight the threat against Sanatan Dharma.
Bangladesh protests: What all did Yogi say?
Commenting on the politically tense situation in the neighbouring country over an anti-government protest followed by the resignation of former PM Sheikh Hasina, Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there."
"We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he further added.
Further highlighting the strength of the Hindu religion, the chief minister reiterated the significance of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after "500 years of wait" and said it was not just a destination but a milestone.
"This milestone has to be continued further because the strength of Sanatan Dharma gives a new momentum to all these campaigns," he said.
"We have to establish a society free from casteism, untouchability and discrimination for which Lord Shri Ram dedicated his entire life," the chief minister added.
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
Adityanath currently is in Ayodhya to pay tribute to the first Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das on his 21st death anniversary. Today, he also unveiled a statue of Das.
On Wednesday, Adityanath also placed a floral tribute on Das' memorial. Several devotees also joined him in paying homage to Das, who was a prominent leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Adityanath reached the memorial at Saryu Ghat/Ramkatha Park and paid his respects.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Mahant Suresh Das.
Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj and enquired about his wellbeing.