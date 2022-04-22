Members of the local peace committee in Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday urged for peace and unity in the neighbourhood, as residents from two groups hugged each other and resolved that such occurrences would not happen again. Locals present at a news conference at Kushal Chowk said they will do a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the region on Sunday to symbolise togetherness.

A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, "We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading." A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, "This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated."

He appreciated the role of police in tackling the situation and preventing the clashes from snowballing further. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

"I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I dont know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks," the DCP said.

(With inputs from PTI)