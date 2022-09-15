Hindi Acts As A Bridge Between People Of India: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday extended warm wishes on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and said the Hindi acts as a bridge between the people of the country.

He urged the people to take a pledge to progressively use the Hindi language.

"Hindi is one of the most popular languages not only in India but across the world. Hindi as a language also acts as a bridge between the people of India. It is the responsibility of all of us to propagate it and make maximum use of it," Khattar said in a message on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

The Chief Minister said "Hindi is the symbol of national consciousness" and the country's most simple, easy-to-connect language. It has an unparallel contribution to the development of civilization.

He further said that the Hindi language is not only a means of expression of emotions and thoughts, but it also reminds us of our rich heritage.

While extending best wishes on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' he urged everyone to work with unity for increasing the pride of the Hindi language which binds the nation in a common thread of harmony.

He said that in a country like India which is full of diversity, the Hindi language, acts as a symbol of national unity and an integral part of our identity and culture.

(Inputs from PTI)