Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Home National

Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues Directives For Smooth Conduct Of Recruitment Examinations

Himanta Biswa Sarma said meritorious youths selected through a fair recruitment process will lead to a perceptible change in the manner government administration is run in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma PTI

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:27 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of examinations for recruitment of class III and IV level posts in the state government. He also instructed that no malpractices or irregularities should take place during the process, an official release said.

Chairing a meeting of the State-Level Recruitment Commission regarding the upcoming examinations to fill up the vacant class III and IV levels posts, Sarma said meritorious youths selected through a fair recruitment process will lead to a perceptible change in the manner government administration is run in the state.

He expressed hope that candidates who secure a job through hard-work will have a good understanding on the concept of dignity of labour and will desist from unethical practices. The chief minister issued a number of directives for smooth conduct of the entire recruitment process.

He asked senior officials to take all measures necessary to ensure no malpractices and irregularities take place on the day of the written examination. The CM asked senior officials from the Home and Political departments to strictly ensure no candidates enter any centre with barred items such as mobile phones, etc.

He asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to deploy an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in every district, who will be the overall in-charge of security of all centres in the district.

Sarma also asked the DGP to deploy a sub-inspector rank officer in every centre of the state. He asked all officials to have zero tolerance towards those who resort to practices such as spreading rumours about the recruitment process, among others.

The written examinations for recruitments to class IV and III posts will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on August 21 and August 28 respectively. Examinations for class IV posts will be held in 24 districts while that for class III posts will be held in 25 districts of the state, the release said.

(With PTI Inputs)

