Himachal Pradesh’s Political Crisis Puts Congress's Lok Sabha Plans In Jeopardy As BJP Goes Into Campaign Mode

Nevertheless, the BJP is eyeing to grab power in the state from the ‘backdoors’— an example already set in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, it is also confident to repeat its performance of 2014 and 2019 of winning all four Lok Sabha seats in the state. This is the price the Congress, despite being in power, is likely to pay in the coming days for failing to anticipating the brewing crisis that erupted last month with the six MLAs’ rebellion.