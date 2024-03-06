Himachal Crisis Explained: How Congress Could Not Catch The Brewing Rebellion Against CM Sukhu, What’s The Road Ahead?

Sukhu could not anticipate that a Rajya Sabha poll under his watch could turn into a full-fledged ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple his majority government. Even on the day when Harsh Mahajan, a former loyalist of Virbhadra, filed his nomination papers backed by 25 BJP MLAs in the 68-member state assembly, it should have triggered the alarms in the party.

The Congress party’s 40 MLAs with three independents —all BJP rebels of 2022 polls— made Sukhu complement and (over) confident about the BJP not being in a position to wean away any of the Congress MLAs. Even though Independents could be vulnerable, the understanding was that it would not shake up the Congress citadel in any case.

Sukhu told Outlook, “We had some inklings about Independents hobnobbing with the BJP but never thought how six of our MLAs, who had been attending CLP meetings, dinners, and also breakfast early morning with us hours before the voting would switch sides. That shows how the BJP and RSS were able to pull down a majority government via RS cross-voting.”