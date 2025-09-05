Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Conditions Improve but Vigilance Continues

Himachal Pradesh sees weather relief as IMD issues no active warnings for Sept 5-6, 2025, following a harsh monsoon season.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
| Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh is experiencing relief from severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department reports no active weather warnings for September 5-6, 2025, marking a significant improvement from the devastating monsoon period.

The state had endured continuous red and orange alerts throughout early September, with districts including Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan experiencing extremely heavy rainfall. The monsoon's deadly impact claimed 326 lives as of September 1, making it one of the worst seasons in recent memory.

Infrastructure damage remains extensive across the hill state. Currently, five national highways and 788 roads remain blocked due to landslides, while over 2,100 electricity transformers are out of order. Additionally, 365 drinking water schemes have been disrupted, affecting thousands of residents.

Educational institutions were severely impacted, with schools in ten districts including Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan declaring holidays for safety. Many schools switched to online classes during the crisis period.

Current weather patterns show marked improvement, with the IMD's latest bulletins indicating only scattered light to moderate rainfall without the intensity of previous days. The monsoon trough has shifted, reducing immediate threats to the region.

Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities work to restore connectivity and essential services. Emergency helplines 1070 and 1077 remain operational for assistance. While conditions have stabilized, residents are advised to exercise caution in previously affected areas and stay updated with official weather bulletins.

