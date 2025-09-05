Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today: Rainy Friday with Moderate Temperatures

Cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms expected on Friday, September 5, 2025, as monsoon conditions persist, says IMD.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather
Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today: Rainy Friday with Moderate Temperatures
Delhi and NCR are experiencing cloudy and rainy conditions today as the monsoon continues to affect the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with occasional rain and thunderstorms throughout Friday, September 5, 2025.

The Delhi NCR weather forecast today shows temperatures ranging between 27°C minimum and 34°C maximum. The current temperature is hovering around 28°C with high humidity levels at 64% and atmospheric pressure at 1007 hPa. Sunrise occurred at 6:01 AM while sunset is expected at 6:39 PM today.

Wind conditions remain moderate with speeds of approximately 5.82 mph blowing from 93 degrees direction, accompanied by gusts reaching 8.85 mph. The weather pattern indicates considerable cloudiness with intermittent rainfall expected throughout the day.

According to the IMD’s official forecast bulletin, Delhi and surrounding NCR areas including Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad are likely to experience one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers with possibility of moderate rain. The meteorological department has maintained yellow alerts for the region as rainfall activity continues.

Air quality remains in the satisfactory category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 65 this morning. The PM10 levels at ITI Jahangirpuri stand at 76, which falls under the moderate category according to SAFAR-India guidelines.

The weekend outlook shows continued rainy conditions with Saturday expected to bring more showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 35°C on Saturday and Sunday, while minimum temperatures will remain around 27-28°C.

Yamuna river levels continue to concern authorities as the water level stands at 207.33 meters at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The swollen Yamuna river has affected low-lying areas, with relief camps established in Mayur Vihar and other flood-prone zones.

The extended forecast indicates that the monsoon activity will persist through the weekend before showing signs of gradual improvement from Monday onwards. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.

NCR cities like Faridabad are experiencing similar weather patterns with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 33°C and continued likelihood of thundershowers. The region’s transportation and daily activities continue to be impacted by the ongoing monsoon conditions.

