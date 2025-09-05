Punjab Floods: Crisis Continues as Death Toll Rises to 43

Punjab continues to battle its worst flood crisis in nearly four decades, with the death toll climbing to 43 lives lost as the state struggles with widespread devastation across all 23 districts. The Punjab floods have been declared the most severe since 1988, affecting over 3.5 lakh people and submerging approximately 1,655 villages across the state.
The flood situation remains critical today as rescue operations continue across multiple districts. Over 20,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas, with authorities working round-the-clock to provide assistance where needed. The Indian Army, NDRF, BSF, and state police are leading massive relief and rescue operations using boats, helicopters, and drones to reach stranded populations.
Central teams are currently assessing the damage in Punjab, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visiting flood-hit Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. The minister confirmed that two central teams are evaluating the extensive damage, calling the current situation "serious" and assuring that the central government stands firmly with the affected farmers and public.
The worst-affected areas include Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts. In Gurdaspur alone, 324 villages have been impacted, making it the most severely affected region, followed by Amritsar with 190 villages and Ferozepur with 111 villages submerged.
Agricultural devastation is extensive, with 1,75,216 hectares of cropland destroyed across the state. The floods have particularly impacted the fertile agricultural belt, causing massive losses to farmers already burdened with debt. Over 3,71,475 acres of farmland remain submerged, destroying crops worth hundreds of crores.
River levels remain dangerously high as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers continue to flow above danger marks. The flooding has been exacerbated by heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, along with surplus water releases from dams including Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar. The Ghaggar river in Patiala district continues to flow above danger levels, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from 78 villages along its banks.
Relief operations are in full swing with over 122 relief camps sheltering thousands of displaced people. The state government has released ₹71 crores for immediate relief, while over 800 medical teams are providing healthcare in affected areas. Additionally, 385 veterinary camps have been established, with approximately 8 lakh animals evacuated from flood zones.
Educational institutions across Punjab will remain closed until September 7 as a precautionary measure. The IMD has indicated that rainfall intensity is expected to reduce considerably from today, providing some hope for improved conditions in the coming days. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as several rivers remain above danger levels and red alerts remain in force for low-lying areas in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Sangrur districts.