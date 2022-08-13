Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Reports 423 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

The tally of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands 3,024. 3,702 samples were taken for testing and 423 of them tested positive for Covid.

coronavirus cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6:18 pm

Himachal Pradesh recorded 423 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,07,482, officials said.

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur district as the death toll rose to 4,163, they said.

Related stories

West Delhi District Administers Highest Number Of Covid 19 Precaution Doses

Assam's COVID 19 Positivity Rate Rises To 6.71%

Jammu and Kashmir: Follow Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Arrest Surge In Covid 19 Cases, Says Health Expert

The tally of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands 3,024.

On Saturday, 3,702 samples were taken for testing and 423 of them tested positive for Covid.

As many as 670 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 3,00,275.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Death Toll Rising Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta