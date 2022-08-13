Himachal Pradesh Reports 423 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Himachal Pradesh recorded 423 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,07,482, officials said.

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur district as the death toll rose to 4,163, they said.

The tally of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands 3,024.

On Saturday, 3,702 samples were taken for testing and 423 of them tested positive for Covid.

As many as 670 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 3,00,275.

