Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sanctions Rs 2 Lakh For Treatment Of Muscular Dystrophy Patient

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said.

Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle. Soni is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

(With PTI inputs)