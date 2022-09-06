Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sanctions Rs 2 Lakh For Treatment Of Muscular Dystrophy Patient

Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur sanctioned fund for muscular dystrophy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 7:16 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said.  

Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle. Soni is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

(With PTI inputs)

