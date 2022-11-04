Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal Elections: BJP Pres. Nadda Appeals To Electorate To Vote For ‘Double Engine Government’

Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of "double-engine government" -- the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state.

BJP President J.P Nadda campaigning in Himachal Pradesh
BJP President J.P Nadda campaigning in Himachal Pradesh Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:33 pm

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state's development is not halted.

‘BJP works for people’s welfare, citizen rights’

Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of "double-engine government" -- the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state -- and also targeted the Congress.

"We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power.... We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption," Nadda said.

Later, the BJP president attended a roadshow in Kasumpti to canvass for votes for party candidate Suresh Bhardwaj. He also addressed a public rally there.

"Vote for Suresh Bhardwaj to defend your rights," he said.

He said the people have to choose between those who remained in power for years and did nothing and the BJP which has been working to ensure speedy development of the hill state. Listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said it has eliminated middlemen and Rs 25 lakh crore was credited to the beneficiaries of various schemes through direct bank transfer.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Congress Promises One Lakh Jobs, Financial Aid Of Rs 1,500 And Old Pension Scheme In Himachal Pradesh

Modi Not A Factor In Himachal Pradesh Polls, Congress Set For Decisive Win: Sukhwinder Sukhu 

BJP Suspends 5 Rebel Leaders In Himachal, State Vice President Among Them

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Himachal Pradesh Polls BJP BJP National President J P Nadda Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed