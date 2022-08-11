Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Himachal Assembly Begins Debate On No-confidence Motion Against BJP Govt

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 12:48 pm

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday began a debate on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition Congress and the CPM against the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government.

Starting the debate on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government.

He said 354 murders, 1,574 rapes and 7,406 molestation cases have so far been reported in the hill state under the Thakur-led government.

The debate started at 11 am and would continue till 3 pm. Chief Minister Thakur is expected to give his reply at 3 pm.

The notice for the motion was given by 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPM legislator in the assembly on Wednesday.

The speaker told the House on Wednesday that the notice was given at 9.50 am under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

"The notice stated the House expresses no confidence in the council of ministers as the government fails on all fronts," the speaker had said.

The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House, while the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.

