Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

High Court Directs Centre To Decide On Probe Into West Bengal Blasts

The Calcutta High Court has urged the Centre to take a decision on the two explosions that took place earlier this year in the state.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:17 pm

 Holding that explosions at Basanti and Malda in West Bengal earlier this year are offenses falling under the NIA Act, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to take a decision on the probe into these blasts based on a report by the state government.

Explosions took place at Malda on April 22 and Basanti on March 28, with one person having died in the latter and leaving several others injured in the first. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said the offenses in both cases fall under the Explosive Substances Act. 

The use of explosive substances falls under scheduled offenses which can be probed by National Investigating Agency. Three petitions were filed by two persons, seeking direction from the state government to hand over the cases to NIA for investigation.

The court directed the inspectors in charge of the police stations under the jurisdiction of which the incidents occurred to hand over a report to the state government within three days. It also instructed the state government to send that report to the Centre within another three days.

Related stories

Calcutta High Court Directs ED To Provide Medical Assistance To The Arrested Bengal Minster

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Probe 'Illegal' Appointments Of Primary Teachers In Bengal Schools

'Declare NIA Act Unconstitutional': Congress-Led Chhattisgarh Govt Moves SC

The court directed the central government to take a decision on the probe into the two incidents based on the report. 

Tags

National Calcutta High Court NIA Centre West Bengal Malda
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'