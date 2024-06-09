National

Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes and snipers have already been deployed around the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Drone cameras have also been put into service

PTI
Heavy security for Narendra Modi swearing in ceremony | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Security has been beefed up in parts of New Delhi district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, officials said.

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes and snipers have already been deployed around the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Drone cameras have also been put into service.

"More than 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have already been deployed around the venue," a Delhi Police officer said.

"We have restricted traffic movement, diversions of traffic, installing of barricadings. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

Narendra Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The national capital will remain on high alert as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have also been invited to the ceremony, said the officer. "We have designated routes from their hotels to the venue and return. During this time, vehicle movement for common will be not allowed. We have already informed common about the diverted routes," said the officer.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.

Commandoes from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG already checked the routes and deployment has already been made for the program which will start at 2 pm.

"We have already deployed forces around the President's house and various strategic locations for the event," another senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police officials have held multiple meetings at the police headquarters and in the New Delhi district to make a robust security plan for the event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. IMD Issues Orange Alert In Two Districts In Kerala
  3. Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List
  4. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  5. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win