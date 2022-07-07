Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rains Lash South Gujarat, Saurashtra; Showers To Continue For Next 4 Days

As per data shared by the state emergency operations centre (SEOC), three talukas of Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region - Jamkandorna, Upleta and Lodhika - received 114 mm, 107 mm and 92 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 2 pm on Thursday.

undefined
Heavy rainfall Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:15 pm

Heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Thursday and more showers have been forecast in the  state for the next four days. The south-west monsoon is now active all over the state due to a well-marked low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan, an official said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur at most places in the state in the next four days. As per data shared by the state emergency operations centre (SEOC), three talukas of Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region - Jamkandorna, Upleta and Lodhika - received 114 mm, 107 mm and 92 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 2 pm on Thursday.

Related stories

Heavy Rainfall In Himachal Pradesh, Seven Feared Dead

Maharashtra: Raigad District Sees 230 mm Of Rainfall In 24 Hours

In Pictures: Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai Causes Traffic Snarls, Flooded Streets

Similarly, Vapi of Valsad district received 90 mm rainfall, followed by Mendarda of Junagadh at 87 mm, Bhesan of Junagadh and Choryasi of Surat at 85 mm, Sutrapada of Gir Somnath at 84 mm, Kaprada of Valsad at 79 mm and Una in Gir Somnath district at 75 mm showers, it stated. The meteorological centre has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next three days.

Apart from this, the centre has predicted "extremely heavy rain" at isolated places in the Kutch region on July 11. In view of the monsoon activity, all collectors of districts along the Gujarat coast have asked officials to remain alert and also issued warnings to fishermen to not venture into the sea, a government release stated. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rainfall Gujarat Alert Issued Saurashtra Cyclonic Circulation State Emergency Operations Centre Jamkandorna Upleta Lodhika Valsad District Regional Meteorological Centre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points