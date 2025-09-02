Heavy Rainfall Set to Lash Odisha as Low-Pressure System Forms Over Bay of Bengal

Odisha weather update: The IMD has issued critical weather warnings for several districts. Koraput and Malkangiri districts are under an Orange Alert for today.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha weather update
Heavy Rainfall Set to Lash Odisha as Low-Pressure System Forms Over Bay of Bengal File Photo
info_icon

A powerful low-pressure area has developed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread weather warnings across Odisha as the India Meteorological Department forecasts intense rainfall activity through September 5.

Current Weather System in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department confirmed that a low-pressure area formed at 5:30 AM IST today over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast. This system is expected to intensify further within the next 24 hours and subsequently move west-northwestwards across Odisha.

The meteorological conditions indicate active monsoon activity with the system likely to maintain its strength as it traverses the state, bringing sustained heavy rainfall across multiple districts through the coming days.

Orange and Yellow Weather Alerts

The IMD has issued critical weather warnings for several districts. Koraput and Malkangiri districts are under an Orange Alert for today, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Additionally, 28 districts across Odisha are expected to experience varying intensities of precipitation over the next five days.

Rainfall Distribution and Impact

Recent meteorological data shows significant rainfall accumulation across the state. Bandhugaon in Koraput district recorded 10 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by substantial precipitation in Cuttack district locations including Banki (9 cm), Naraj (9 cm), and Mundali (7 cm).

Related Content
Related Content

The weather system is particularly affecting southern and interior Odisha, with districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi flagged for rainfall amounts ranging from 12-20 centimeters in short periods. This intense precipitation poses risks of waterlogging, infrastructure damage, and disruption to transportation networks.

Marine Safety Warnings

Recognizing the dangerous sea conditions, the IMD has issued comprehensive marine warnings. Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea along the Odisha coast and over the North Bay of Bengal from September 2-4, 2025.

Sea conditions are expected to be very rough with squally weather and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph during this period. The Chandaneswar Marine Fisheries Department has specifically urged fishermen in Talsari, Udaypur, and Kirtania to remain ashore for their safety.

Extended Weather Forecast

The meteorological outlook indicates continued rainfall activity through September 5. On September 3-4, an Orange warning has been issued for Nabarangpur district, while Yellow warnings remain in effect for Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda.

Thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty surface winds is expected across multiple districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and others, creating potential hazards for outdoor activities and weak structures.

Safety Recommendations

Authorities advise residents in affected districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions. The combination of heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds increases risks of infrastructure damage, power outages, and transportation disruptions.

District administrations are maintaining heightened vigilance in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, while emergency response teams are positioned to address potential flood-like situations as the low-pressure system continues its westward movement across the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI