A powerful low-pressure area has developed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread weather warnings across Odisha as the India Meteorological Department forecasts intense rainfall activity through September 5.
Current Weather System in Odisha
The India Meteorological Department confirmed that a low-pressure area formed at 5:30 AM IST today over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast. This system is expected to intensify further within the next 24 hours and subsequently move west-northwestwards across Odisha.
The meteorological conditions indicate active monsoon activity with the system likely to maintain its strength as it traverses the state, bringing sustained heavy rainfall across multiple districts through the coming days.
Orange and Yellow Weather Alerts
The IMD has issued critical weather warnings for several districts. Koraput and Malkangiri districts are under an Orange Alert for today, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.
Yellow warnings have been issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Additionally, 28 districts across Odisha are expected to experience varying intensities of precipitation over the next five days.
Rainfall Distribution and Impact
Recent meteorological data shows significant rainfall accumulation across the state. Bandhugaon in Koraput district recorded 10 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by substantial precipitation in Cuttack district locations including Banki (9 cm), Naraj (9 cm), and Mundali (7 cm).
The weather system is particularly affecting southern and interior Odisha, with districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi flagged for rainfall amounts ranging from 12-20 centimeters in short periods. This intense precipitation poses risks of waterlogging, infrastructure damage, and disruption to transportation networks.
Marine Safety Warnings
Recognizing the dangerous sea conditions, the IMD has issued comprehensive marine warnings. Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea along the Odisha coast and over the North Bay of Bengal from September 2-4, 2025.
Sea conditions are expected to be very rough with squally weather and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph during this period. The Chandaneswar Marine Fisheries Department has specifically urged fishermen in Talsari, Udaypur, and Kirtania to remain ashore for their safety.
Extended Weather Forecast
The meteorological outlook indicates continued rainfall activity through September 5. On September 3-4, an Orange warning has been issued for Nabarangpur district, while Yellow warnings remain in effect for Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda.
Thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty surface winds is expected across multiple districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and others, creating potential hazards for outdoor activities and weak structures.
Safety Recommendations
Authorities advise residents in affected districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions. The combination of heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds increases risks of infrastructure damage, power outages, and transportation disruptions.
District administrations are maintaining heightened vigilance in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, while emergency response teams are positioned to address potential flood-like situations as the low-pressure system continues its westward movement across the state.