Friday, Sep 23, 2022
HC Seeks Reply From Govt On Politician Shrikant Tyagi's Bail Plea

Shrikant Tyagi, a politician arrested for allegedly assaulting a Noida woman, filed a bail application with the Allahabad High Court, which has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond within three weeks.

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 7:00 pm

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply within three weeks on a bail application filed by politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society.  

He was also booked in a case of cheating for allegedly misusing the UP government symbol on his car. 

While hearing the bail application on Thursday, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain asked the additional government advocate to file a counter affidavit within three weeks.

The court fixed October 17 as the next date of hearing.

Tyagi had earlier claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the party denied any links with him.

The BJP has claimed that Tyagi was an aide of Swami Prasad Maurya and had left with him when the latter joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls earlier this year. 

Shrikant Tyagi High Court Bail Plea Bail Allahabad High Court' Uttar Pradesh Politics Uttar Pradesh Government BJP Kisan Morcha
