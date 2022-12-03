Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
HC Orders Notice On Plea To Probe Filing Of Cases Against Activist

The petition also sought to take necessary departmental action against all the officials, who were allegedly involved in foisting false criminal cases against the petitioner.

Madras High Court
Madras High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 6:58 pm

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the government authorities concerned on a writ petition seeking a probe by a special officer in the rank of additional secretary on alleged foisting of criminal cases against an agriculturist and social activist in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, before whom the petition from A R Gokulakrishnan of Poolathur village in Kodaikanal taluk came up for hearing on Friday, admitted it and ordered notice to the authorities, including State Home Secretary and the Vigilance Commissioner, returnable by December 23. 

The petition also sought to take necessary departmental action against all the officials, who were allegedly involved in foisting false criminal cases against the petitioner for filing public interest writ petitions in the High Court against certain illegal activities in the society.

-With PTI Input

National Madras High Court Justice Judicary Writ Petition Chennai Tamil Nadu
