Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Hatred Does Not Grow In Punjab's Soil, Law & Order Is Fine: CM Mann

Hatred Does Not Grow In Punjab's Soil, Law & Order Is Fine: CM Mann

"Punjab is a fertile land. Whatever you sow grows, but not hatred," Mann said, adding that social bonding was strong in the state.

Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:43 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that hatred has no place in his state.

Law and order in the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state was good, he claimed, speaking at the ABP conclave here. 

"Punjab is a fertile land. Whatever you sow grows, but not hatred," Mann said, adding that social bonding was strong in the state.

"Punjabis are hard-working people. They are global citizens. They want employment and good infrastructure," the chief minister added.

Law and order was fine in Punjab, Mann said while accusing the opposition Akali Dal and BJP of "patronising  gangsters''.

His government has a zero tolerance policy on drugs, Mann asserted.

-With PTI Input

Visually told More

