Hathras Stampede: SIT Formed For Probe, CM Yogi Says Judicial Inquiry Will Look Into 'Conspiracy' Angle

Yogi said the state government has also decided to have a retired High Court judge-led judicial inquiry into the matter.

PTI/@ANI
CM Yogi announces SIT Probe into Hathras stampede. | Photo: PTI/@ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the stampede incident in Hathras, that claimed the lives of over 120 people.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We have formed an SIT, led by ADG Agra. It has submitted a preliminary report. They have been told to investigate this deeply. There are several angles that need to be investigated."

Additionally, he said the state government has also decided to have a retired High Court judge-led judicial inquiry into the matter, adding that retired senior officials of the Administration and Police will also be involved in the inquiry.

Clips before the stampede showed people in a large 'shamiana', listening to 'Bhole Baba; as he sat before them on a throne-like chair.
Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Yogi said that this judicial inquiry committee will find who the person responsible for this tragedy, while also looking into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.

The UP CM also visited the site of the incident this morning to assess the situation, in the aftermath of the tragedy that took place on Tuesday. He noted that three ministers, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police had been camping at the site since the incident.

"Further action is also being taken in the direction of fixing the accountability of those responsible for this entire incident, in which their proceedings will now begin in different districts and after the initial investigation, we will work to take further action forward," Yogi said.

With the incident, the CM noted that the main focus was on the rescue and relief operations. He noted that the deceased included natives from UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

After speaking with several, he said they told him that the incident took place after the religious congregation event concluded and the preacher was coming down from the stage, when suddenly many women rushed towards to touch him and were stopped by his men. They said that the huge rush among the Bhole Baba's followers, led to the incident.

Bhole Baba during his religious congregations.
Who Is 'Bhole Baba' Whose Satsang Caused Stampede In Hathras | Details

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

CM Yogi noted that the state government and central government have also announced monetary compensation for those affected by the incident.

"The minor children of the innocent people who became victims of this incident, who are school students, will be facilitated in their education under Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana," Yogi said, adding that, "Families of each deceased are being given ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs and Rs 1 Lakh will be given to those who sustained minor injuries."

Meanwhile, he also reacted to the outrage from the Opposition, taking a swipe at them, saying that "some people have the tendency to politicise such sad and painful incidents. These people have the nature of 'chori bhi aur seenazori bhi'."

Referring to Bhole Baba's pictures, he said everyone is aware who those pictures are with and whom he has political connections with.

"You must have seen that during the rallies in the past days, where was the stampede and who was behind it? It is necessary for us to know about it. Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be held accountable for this," Yogi added.

Footwears lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier in the day, the UP Police filed a FIR against the organisers of the 'satsang', where the stampede took place. The FIR accused the organisers of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event which had permission for only 80,000 attendees.

Notably, the self-proclaimed preacher, Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari aka 'Bhole Baba', who conducted the 'satsang' has not been named in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.

