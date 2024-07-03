National

Followers Pushed By Baba's Security, Slipper Slope Led To Deadly Stampede: SDM Preliminary Report

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao submitted the preliminary report on the stampede to the district magistrate (DM).

PTI
Hathras Stampede Site. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Chaos caused after Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers, who tried to reach near his vehicle to seek "darshan", were pushed by the godman's security and a "slippery slope" resulted in the stampede that killed 121 people in Hathras, a preliminary report of the SDM said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao submitted the preliminary report on the stampede to the district magistrate (DM).

The SDM, who gave permission for the 'satsang' (religious congregation), was also present at the venue when the incident occurred, according to the report.

"A crowd of more than 2 lakh people was present in the satsang pandal. Shri Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) reached the satsang pandal at about 12.30 pm and the program went on for 1 hour.

"After this, at about 1.40 pm, Shri Narayan Sakaar Hari (Bhole Baba) came out of the pandal to go towards Etah on National Highway-91," the preliminary report said, adding that when the godman was leaving the venue, his followers started running towards him for a 'darshan' and collect soil from around his feet.

"Satsangi women/men/children etc. started applying the dust of Baba's feet on their foreheads (while trying) to get his darshan, touch his feet and take his blessings," reads the report dated July 2.

The situation worsened when more people waiting on the divider of the road ahead began running towards his vehicle, it said.

"A large number of people were already standing on the dividers in the middle and on the sides of GT road, who started jumping from the dividers and started running towards Baba's vehicle to get his darshan.

"Then Baba's personal security personnel (Black Commandos) and sevadars started pushing and shoving the crowd themselves to stop the crowd, due to which some people fell down," the report states, adding this led to a panic and the crowd went out of control.

"Due to which the crowd ran towards the open field in front of the venue to get relief, on the other side of the road, where most of the people slipped and fell due to the wet slope while descending from the road towards the field," the report said.

Those who fell could not get up again and were run over by those coming from behind, it said.

"After this, they could not get up again and the crowd started running here and there over them," the report mentioned.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandar Rau police station late on Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  4. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  5. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid