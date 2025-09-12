Haryana Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead

Partly cloudy skies across Haryana with temperatures 25-34°C on September 12
Gurgaon records 32.7°C maximum with hazy sunshine and increasing cloudiness tonight.
Light rainfall expected next week, September 15-17, with temperatures reaching 35-36°C
Air quality is moderate in major cities with an AQI of 82 in Sonipat, and unhealthy in Panipat
Haryana is experiencing pleasant weather conditions on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures across major cities. The state continues to witness stable post-monsoon weather patterns with a gradual temperature rise expected over the coming week.
Current City-wise Conditions
Gurgaon recorded 32.7°C maximum with partly cloudy skies and hazy sunshine. The 7-day forecast indicates temperatures ranging from 33°C to 35°C through September 17, with increasing cloudiness expected tonight.
Sonipat shows 28°C current temperature with 74% humidity and mist conditions. Air quality remains moderate with AQI 82, with PM2.5 at 25 and PM10 at 88.
Panipat registers 26°C with hazy conditions and northwest winds at 5 mph. Maximum temperatures reach 33°C with a minimum of 25°C. However, air quality remains unhealthy, requiring sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities.
Extended Weather Forecast
The IMD's extended forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall during September 12-18. Key predictions include:
Maximum temperatures: 34-36°C in western districts, 32-34°C in southern areas
Minimum temperatures: 22-24°C across most regions
Rainfall outlook: Normal precipitation expected statewide
Light rainfall is expected around September 15-17 across most Haryana districts, providing relief from rising temperatures.
Air Quality and Advisory
Air quality shows mixed conditions, with Sonipat maintaining moderate levels while Panipat faces unhealthy readings. Wind patterns remain favorable with westerly to northwesterly winds at 10-17 kmph, helping maintain circulation.
Residents should stay hydrated, use sun protection during peak hours, and monitor air quality levels in sensitive areas. The weather remains generally favorable for outdoor activities with appropriate precautions.