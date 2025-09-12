Haryana Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead

Haryana Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall during September 12-18.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Weather Today
Haryana Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Partly cloudy skies across Haryana with temperatures 25-34°C on September 12

  • Gurgaon records 32.7°C maximum with hazy sunshine and increasing cloudiness tonight.

  • Light rainfall expected next week, September 15-17, with temperatures reaching 35-36°C

  • Air quality is moderate in major cities with an AQI of 82 in Sonipat, and unhealthy in Panipat

Haryana is experiencing pleasant weather conditions on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures across major cities. The state continues to witness stable post-monsoon weather patterns with a gradual temperature rise expected over the coming week.

Current City-wise Conditions

Gurgaon recorded 32.7°C maximum with partly cloudy skies and hazy sunshine. The 7-day forecast indicates temperatures ranging from 33°C to 35°C through September 17, with increasing cloudiness expected tonight.

Sonipat shows 28°C current temperature with 74% humidity and mist conditions. Air quality remains moderate with AQI 82, with PM2.5 at 25 and PM10 at 88.

Panipat registers 26°C with hazy conditions and northwest winds at 5 mph. Maximum temperatures reach 33°C with a minimum of 25°C. However, air quality remains unhealthy, requiring sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities.

Extended Weather Forecast

The IMD's extended forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall during September 12-18. Key predictions include:

  • Maximum temperatures: 34-36°C in western districts, 32-34°C in southern areas

  • Minimum temperatures: 22-24°C across most regions

  • Rainfall outlook: Normal precipitation expected statewide

Light rainfall is expected around September 15-17 across most Haryana districts, providing relief from rising temperatures.

Air Quality and Advisory

Air quality shows mixed conditions, with Sonipat maintaining moderate levels while Panipat faces unhealthy readings. Wind patterns remain favorable with westerly to northwesterly winds at 10-17 kmph, helping maintain circulation.

Residents should stay hydrated, use sun protection during peak hours, and monitor air quality levels in sensitive areas. The weather remains generally favorable for outdoor activities with appropriate precautions.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  2. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  5. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Latest Stories

  1. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  2. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  3. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  4. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  5. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  6. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

  7. New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

  8. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal