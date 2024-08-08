National

Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief

Meanwhile, some of Vakil's followers have also alleged that there is foul play in his death.

Photo: X/@ANI
The Haryana government on Wednesday temporarily suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Sirsa till midnight of August 8, saying that there are apprehensions of tension and agitation over the the succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali after the death of its chief Bahadur Chand Vakil.

Following Vakil's death on August 1 at a private hospital after prolonged illness, leaders of two factions -- Virender Singh and Gurpreet Singh -- have been in a tussle over who would take control of the Dera. The sect has followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The final rites, 'Antim Ardas' for Vakil will be performed on Thursday and authorities have expected that a large number of his followers will reach the Dera.

Given the possibilities of unrest, security has also been tightened in the district. Deepti Garg, SP Dabwali, told news agency ANI that not just the district police, but companies from the entire range are deployed in Sirsa.

"Companies of Haryana Armed Police, 2 companies of RAF and in total, we have deployed 15 to 16 companies here for proper security arrangements so that no situation arises that may lead to law and order situation," Garg said.

The order issued by the Haryana Government, "...There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Sirsa."

"And whereas, there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Sirsa on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," the order said.

The restriction imposed on the internet services has been made to "stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc, on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by doing arson, vandalism and other such violent acts.

The suspension on bulk SMS services excludes banking and mobile recharge. All dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls have also been suspended in Sirsa.

The suspension which came into force from 5 pm on August 7, will be in place till 11:59 pm on August 8.

Notably, the late Dera Jagmalwali chief Bahadur Chand Vakil was born on December 10, 1944 at Chautala village. He completed his initial education in his village and later studied at Hisar's Dayanand College.

Vakil joined Dera Jagmalwai in 1968 and was appointed as its chief in August, 1998.

