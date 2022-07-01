Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana Government Will Soon Introduce Film And Entertainment Policy: CM

The Haryana government supports artistes, and will continue to work for their interest in future as well, an official statement quoting him said. The artists will not face any kind of problem in Haryana, he said.

undefined
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:12 pm

The Haryana government is formulating a Film and Entertainment Policy for the convenience of movie makers and artists, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday. 

He said about 60-70 acres of land at Pinjore in Panchkula district has also been earmarked for a Film city. Efforts will be made to promote the culture of Haryana and Punjab in particular through this Film city, he said.

The Haryana government supports artistes, and will continue to work for their interest in future as well, an official statement quoting him said. The artists will not face any kind of problem in Haryana, he said.

Related stories

Haryana CM Announces Subsidy Of Up To Rs 25,000 For Purchase Of Indigenous Cow Breeds

Will Guarantee Jobs To 'Agniveers' From Haryana Post 4-Year Stint: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Ensure Qualitative Monitoring, Meticulous Supervision Of Ongoing Projects Of Local Bodies: Haryana CS To Officials

An artist has a very important role in showing the right direction to the society, because the artist does not belong to any caste or province, he is recognized only as an artist, he said. 

Artists should continue to create awareness among people and inspire them towards the service of the country and society, while contributing in nation building, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Haryana Government Soon Introduce Film And Entertainment Policy Right Direction To Society Supports Artistes Create Awareness Nation Building Official Statement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report