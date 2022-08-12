Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana Government To Hold State-Level Programme To Remember Horrors Of Partition

The chief minister said through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present and coming generations will be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain and sacrificed their lives.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:18 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a state-level programme will be held in Kurukshetra on August 14 to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said the state government has decided to observe the day in view of an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Related stories

Will Guarantee Jobs To 'Agniveers' From Haryana Post 4-Year Stint: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

IDBI Bank Board Approves Appointment Of T N Manoharan As Part-time Chairman

Neeraj Chopra's Village To Get Stadium, Announces Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The day is being observed to give a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives and left their homes during the Partition of the country, said an official statement.

"Though every year August 15 is celebrated as a joyous and proud occasion but with the sweetness of freedom, the country had to also bear the trauma of the Partition.

Because of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers lost their lives and many were displaced from their roots," the CM said in the statement.

"The pain of the Partition can never be forgotten. No partition is devoid of tribulations but the story of India has been more painful and traumatic," said Khattar. The chief minister said through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present and coming generations will be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain and sacrificed their lives.

To remember this, Partition Memorials (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smaraks) are being built at different places in the state. "A Shaheedi Smarak is being built in Masana village of Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 200 crore. For this work, Panchnad Smarak Trust has announced to donate 25 acres to the government. One such Samarak has been built at Badkhal in Faridabad," the chief minister said.

Khattar said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind people that peace, unity and communal harmony are the pillars of a nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to observe this day with the aim that every Indian should be inspired and dedicated to safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation by remembering this day, he said.

"This day will inspire us to remove the poison of social division and disharmony, and to strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment. If the spirit of oneness increases, then the disharmony will automatically be removed from society," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar State-level Programme Kurukshetra Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vibhajan Vibhishika Smaraks Human Empowerment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’